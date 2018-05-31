UNILAG vows to uncover sexual allegation levelled against its Lecturer

By Dayo Adesulu

The Management of University of Lagos has vowed to thoroughly investigate the allegation of sexual harassment leveled against its lecturer.

UNILAG authorities in a release yesterday from the Communication Unit, Corporate Affairs Directorate urged its stakeholders to remain calm , adding that the truth of the matter would be uncovered in due time.

It said: “The attention of the University Management has been drawn to a news report trending on social media in respect of an alleged sexual harassment involving an alleged lecturer in the University of Lagos.

An unnamed professor in the Department of English, UNILAG, has been caught nude on camera while allegedly attempting to have sex with his student.

The student who apparently was not interested snapped the photos, which have since gone viral on the internet.

She said: “I have been suffering this for months now. Whenever students go to his office for anything he is always trying to touch you. I took pictures of him on one of the days I entered his office. He has made molestation a part of him. I’m even scared for my life in Unilag. That’s why I’m reaching out to you so he can be stopped,” she said.

The victim added, “He is a profesor in the English department, Faculty of Arts. I am not his first victim. He does this all the time to students. I have completely given up when it comes to academics he has failed me on tests before. When I talked to him concerning it he told me I should know what to do I am an adult. I feel so dirty for even allowing such an old man touch me. But he doesn’t even care.

“As long as you satisfy his wants. I’m tired of everything. He should be stopped before he ruins the lives of other innocent girls in that English department. When he touches me I am always in tears but it doesn’t stop him. Please this is why i am reaching out all I want is for him to be stopped. He is destroying the mental state of girls in Unilag.

“I just want him stopped. I reached out because I don’t want him to continue molesting girls. The English department is like a cult. The lecturers have information amongst themselves. They talk about the girls they have slept with and the ones they plan to sleep with. It has been going on for years.”

UNILAG said: “The Management has a zero tolerance for allegations pertaining to sexual impropriety, and has a well-established policy against such practices.

“We wish to reassure all our stakeholders, students, parents, members of staff and the general public that Management will not treat this matter with levity.

“Management will tackle the allegation with every sense of responsibility and seriousness that the matter deserves. The issue would be thoroughly investigated with transparency.

“Management respectfully solicits information from members of the University community and pledges confidentiality and protection.”

You will recall recently that an MSc student accused a professor in Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof. Richard Akindele of sexual harassment in the infamous sex-for-marks scandal. The investigation which is still ongoing.