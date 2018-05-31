Breaking News
UNILAG vows to probe sex-for-mark scandal

By adekunle

By Dayo Adesulu
The management of University of Lagos, UNILAG, has vowed to thoroughly investigate the allegation of sexual harassment levelled against one of its lecturers.

In a release  Thursday from the Communication Unit, Corporate Affairs Directorate, the institution urged its stakeholders to remain calm, assuring that the truth of the matter will be uncovered.

The statement said: “The attention of the university management has been drawn to a news report trending on social media in respect of an alleged sexual harassment involving an alleged lecturer in the University of Lagos.

“The management has a zero tolerance for allegations pertaining to sexual impropriety and has a well-established policy against such practices.

“We wish to reassure all our stakeholders, students, parents, members of staff and the general public that Management will not treat this matter with levity.”


