UNILAG vows to probe sex-for-mark scandal

By Dayo Adesulu

The management of University of Lagos, UNILAG, has vowed to thoroughly investigate the allegation of sexual harassment levelled against one of its lecturers.

In a release Thursday from the Communication Unit, Corporate Affairs Directorate, the institution urged its stakeholders to remain calm, assuring that the truth of the matter will be uncovered.

The statement said: “The attention of the university management has been drawn to a news report trending on social media in respect of an alleged sexual harassment involving an alleged lecturer in the University of Lagos.

“The management has a zero tolerance for allegations pertaining to sexual impropriety and has a well-established policy against such practices.

“We wish to reassure all our stakeholders, students, parents, members of staff and the general public that Management will not treat this matter with levity.”