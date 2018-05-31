Ume-Ezeoke honored, pledges continuous support for youth development

Managing director and chief executive officer of Homes and Home Limited, Dr. Ikem Ume-ezeoke Wednesday in Lagos received the 2018 Service to the Nation Award of Excellence by the Congress of Nigerian Youths in recognition of his support to youths, outstanding service to humanity and for excelling in the real estate sector.



In presenting the award, Ambassador Lolade Paul, who is the chairman of the award committee noted “I am happy to present you this award of excellence as an emissary of global transformation, this is in recognition of your hard work, commitment, passionate professional capabilities, unquestionable landmark achievements in real estate management, evaluation of lands and properties, youth and student development initiatives and selfless service to humanity and our country Nigeria in particular”

After receiving the award, Dr. Ikem Ume-ezeoke thanked the National Youth Congress while committing to continuous effort towards supporting the youths in Nigeria. He noted that Nigerian youths possess great potentials that need to be properly channeled towards achieving national development and economic growth. He urged youths to see themselves as capable of bringing Nigeria to greater global recognition through their contributions and hard work in every sector they find themselves.

He said “thank you for this honor and award. I can assure you that I will continue to support the development of the Nigerian youth, and through my work in the real estate and property sector and other human capacity development projects, I will continue to employ and prepare Nigerian youths for the task of nation building. Nigeria only needs just little push by the youths to explode into a great economic power house; this will deliver economic prosperity to all citizens”