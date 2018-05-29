Ugwuanyi pledges support as 1st solar- powered housing estate takes off in Enugu

By Tony Nwankwo

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has pledged to support the construction of the first solar-powered estate being built by CBN Cooporative in partnership with Geometrix Homes and Estates Ltd., in Enugu.

The Governor made the pledge when the National Executive Committee of the CBN Cooporative led by its president, Mr. Isa Aminu Buhari and the Management of Geometrix Homes and Estates Ltd paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House.

Buhari, while briefing the governor on the project, said the project, the first set to be built across the states with their partner, Geometrix Homes, is intended to be environment-friendly and will solve the perennial energy problem which afflicts most homes in Nigeria as a result of fossil fuel-powered energy.

He said the solar city project is situated inthe reserved section of the Emene Industrial Layout, adding that it is the second of a series of solar-powered estates to be developed across the country by the CBN Cooperative in partnership with Geometrix Homes.

According to him, the proposed estate comprises over 170 plots sitting on a land area of over 14 hectares, pointing out that it will be a “fenced and gated neighbourhood with asphalted streets, good drainage and well landscaped lawns. Other facilities such as internet backbone, security and cleaning services and others, will be provided. All the houses within the estate will be powered by solar energy along with street lights.

Buhari, while highlighting details of the estate said the project plan includes the construction of an 18 km state government road from Innoson Junction along Abakiliki Road to the estate site that will equally be provided with solar street lights. He thanked the governor for his developmental projects especially in the area of infrastructure and housing which has enabled the state to be an investment destination in the South-East.

He enjoined the Governor to use his good offices to provide an enabling environment for the smooth take off of the project especially in the area of statutory approvals, security and inter- agency cooperation.

Reacting, the CEO/MD of Geometrix Homes and Estates Ltd., Uche Uche, an architect, said they were in the state to help develop and beautify the state capital, Enugu. He said that the concept of powering an estate with solar energy was coming to Enugu State for the first time and hoped it will usher in a new era of eco-friendly and sustainable dwelling concepts within the state. He promised to deliver the project with quality materials and within the specified period.

In his response, the governor thanked the CBN Cooperative Society and the management of Geometrix Homes and Estates Ltd., for embarking on such an innovative and strategic project in Enugu. He said it will serve as a catalyst for infrastructure development and enhance standard of living. He promised that the project will receive maximum cooperation from his government, expressing his willingness to attend the foundation-laying ceremony and flag off that will take place in the first week of June.