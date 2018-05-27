Ugwuanyi inaugurates 1,000 youths to clean up Enugu

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Sunday inaugurated the 1000 youths recently engaged by his administration to clean up the state under the Enugu Clean Team Project.

Inaugurating the scheme at the popular Michael Okpara, Square, Enugu, Gov. Ugwuanyi stated that the project was in keeping with his administration’s vision and promise to create a cleaner, safer and healthier environment for the people of the state.

The governor added that the project would not only help reduce the risk of epidemics and other health hazards, but will also help to improve the aesthetic outlook of the state, saying: “We are indeed hopeful that the project will help us achieve our aspiration of making Enugu the cleanest state in the country.”

He further stated that the project was also in line with the state government’s roadmap for generating employment and creating avenues to engage the teeming population of youths in the development process of the state.

“Accordingly, 1000 Enugu State youths have been recruited to participate in the project. This vision had also guided the creation of other youth development and empowerment schemes that are already being implemented in the state,” Ugwuanyi said.