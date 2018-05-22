2018 FIFA World Cup: Turkish Airlines celebrates Nigeria with Russia traveller’s guide

Turkish Airlines, aviation champions flying to more countries than any other airline, celebrates Nigeria as one of the five African teams flying out to compete at the 2018 FIFA World Cup football tournament with an all-inclusive Russia traveller’s guide.

In a bid to ensure that eager Nigerian football fans enjoy the ease of convenience while supporting the Super Eagles at the summit of international football, Turkish Airlines will have in operation seven flights daily from Nigeria to Istanbul and short onward connections to seven match venues in Russia. The leading airline will fly into seven of the tournament’s 11 host cities.

Reinforcing its position as the leading airline that flies to more countries than any other airline, Turkish Airlines’ has put together an essential guide for Nigeria’s travelling fans to help them prepare for their trip to each of the relevant host cities it serves. In its guide, it gives healthy suggestions to where Nigerian tourists can go sight-seeing, eat, watch scheduled matches, and generally unwind.

Kaliningrad

The Kaliningrad Stadium, with its capacity to accommodate over 35,000 people, is located in the heart of the Kaliningrad city. The world cup has created an avenue for the fascinating museums, historical monuments, pleasant parks and the network of canals of this soft and hearty city to be explored. Places like the Chesnok Restaurant, Baklajan, and Teahouse Kaliningrad offer one of the finest dining options available. Also, to leave without seeing the Fish Village with its 31-metre high lighthouse viewing tower, the Kaliningrad Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kant Island and Riverside will be an utmost disappointment.

Spartak

The city of Moscow is best known for its historically and politically significant attractions. Although, beyond these high-profile landmarks lays the Spartak stadium, which has a capacity of over 45,000. The Luzhniki Stadium, also in Moscow, with a capacity of 80,000 people, will be hosting the semi-final and final matches on July 11 and July 15 respectively. While the Moscow riverboat tour provides a memorable, alternative view of the city, the Kremlin, Red Square and Saint Basil’s Cathedral tell a fascinating story of Russia’s colourful past. Also worth sampling are the deli-style international cuisines in the Danilovsky Market, Addis Abeba and Uryuk restaurants.

Volgograd

History enthusiasts have long been drawn to Volgograd to explore the prominent role the city played in Russia’s long military past. The city has blended its wartime sights with pleasant, touristic attractions, notably the Volgograd Central Embankment waterfront. The Volgograd arena will be hosting the match between Nigeria and Iceland on the 22nd of June, sits over 45,000 people is another beauty to behold. Another highlight of the embankment is the Friendship Fountain. It is an area that comes to life with concerts, amusement parks, cafes and restaurants like Mama Norka Papa Bober and Café Marusya. The Volgograd is home to the tallest statue in Europe today, the Mamayev Monument, which dominates the skyline above Mamayev Kurgan hill.

Saint Petersburg

In the city of Saint Petersburg lies Russia’s cultural heart, which stands apart with its opulent landmarks and historical attractions. Its elegant canal, lined by ornate plazas and elegant palaces often draws comparison with Venice, while its many parks and gardens bloom during the summer months to offer a brief retreat from urban life. Peter & Paul Fortress on Zayachy Island wass the first structure that was built in the city, and is therefore considered the birthplace of Saint Petersburg. Meanwhile, the world-famous Hermitage Museum, Meatarea Chuck, Pkhali-Khinkali and Sel Poyel are all impressive and compulsory places to visit.

Rostov-on-Don

One unique city in Russia is the Rostov-on-Don. It is informally known as “the gateway to the Caucasus”, and marks the geographic border between Asia and Europe. Rostov-on-Don is the preferred stop off point for travellers heading on to the Black Sea. The Don River, arguably the city’s most prominent landmark presents an energetic mix of food stalls, live music, and pleasant fountains. Restaurants like Drago Steak House, Fishka, Tamada provide a welcome distraction during a casual stroll.

Sochi

Sochi, commonly known to most as the host city of the 2014 Winter Olympics, is the largest city on the ‘Russian Riviera’ and a polished seaside gem on Russia’s southern cost. In this city, the Museum of Sochi History shines a light on its fascinating maritime and military past. The Lenin Mosaic, is one of the city’s must-see photo opportunities, with a giant read head shot of the former Soviet Leader in the Sochi’s Riviera Park.

Samara

Like many cities in Russia, Samara’s atmosphere and riverside location will create an enjoyable experience for traveling football fans. The Samara Embankment is a highlight during the sunnier months. It offers the chance to stroll and admire the view out over the Volga River, as sunbathers bronze and friends catch up at one of the various low-key cafes and restaurants like Kroshka Molly, Café Puri, and Vostochnii Kvartal Chaikhana.

Kazan

Lastly, the city of Kazan perfectly intersects between European and Asian cultures with its unique, multi-faceted personality. The city provides a seamless merge of Islamic and Christian cultures, evidenced most notably by the brightly-coloured domes and striking crescents that adorn the Temple of All Religions in Kazan’s northwest. The Chak-chak Museum is a must-go as this interactive museum provides an edible exploration of Tatar’s national food and drink, notably the sweet chak-chak dough balls that are served during special occasions.

A total of 11 cities will host matches during this year’s tournament, including Nizhny Novgorod, and with Turkish Airlines, a real time experience that will last a life time is made possible.