A trailer carrying heavy duty metals has been reported to have felling on a bus under the CMS bridge in Lagos.

“@Uchekush_: This happened at CMS under bridge, Lagos Island. A trailer carrying heavy duty metals just fell on a bus everyone left un-injured. Thank God #GIDITRAFFIC @gidi_traffic pic.twitter.com/bUmXmpd1Fn — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) May 23, 2018