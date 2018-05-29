Total raises customers’ hope on quality service

By Prince Okafor

Total Nigeria Plc has restated its commitment to attain the highest level of customer relationship by leveraging on its business models, identifying challenges and suggesting ways to improving customer services.

Speaking during the company’s Top Service Week in Lagos, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Total Nigeria Plc, Jean- Phillipe Torres, said: “Our service to customers is part of our journey, and it is important that everybody at Total, both people working in the stations and head offices, go to the field to know the customers directly.

“The best way we do this is to spend sometime in the stations to do the service ourselves and speak with our customers to know their needs and what they expect from us.

“We will continue like this to ensure we have better stations, well-trained staff and also ensure that our pumps and other equipment are in perfect conditions to make sure our customers have the best services and products.

“Normally, we do this exercise twice in a year. Sometimes, it is not official like this, but we do it always even if it is not planned, because it is important to be always in contact with our customers.

“Three years ago, the company had 467 stations in the country. Now, we have more than 560 stations in Nigeria.

“The objective of Total is to continue to expand our network of filling stations in order to be everywhere in the country to serve our customers.’’