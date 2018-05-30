Toru-Orua loses restoration cup semi-final

The hopes of Toru-Orua community to be in the finals of the second edition of the Governor Seriake Dickson Football Tournament ended on Tuesday.

Toru-Orua, which is Governor Seriake Dickson’s community, lost to Peretorugbene community 9-8 on penalties in the first semi-final game played at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa.

The pulsating game, which ended 1-1 at regulation time, witnessed lots of interesting moments from the blast of the whistle till the end as both teams showcased strength and determination in their quest to be in the final of the competition.

Toru-Orua midfielder, Bibo Amgbare, almost broke the deadlock with a beautiful free kick in the 33rd minute but his goal bound shot was parried by the goalkeeper while Peretorugbene’s Matthew Effie’s well taken free kick in the 38th minute was also saved.

In the second half, both sides continued to mount pressure and missed a couple of chances. But the curtain raiser came in the 77th minute as a low cross from the right corner met Tokoni Joel, who slot home from 10 yards.

Peretorugbene however fought back immediately. Their effort paid off after Toru-Orua’s Omaba Kenneth stopped a goal-bound shot with his hands. This earned him a red card, with the centre referee pointing to the spot. The kick was converted by Matthew Efie nine minutes from time.

Peretorugbene won 9-8 in the shoot-out hence became the first team to book their place in the finals.

The Dr. Peter Singabele mentored side will await the winners between Ogbia Unity Cup champions, Otuasega, and Opu-Nembe on Wednesday while Toru-Orua will play in the losers final.

The finals will be played on Sunday 3 June at the newly refurbished Samson Siasia Stadium Yenagoa.