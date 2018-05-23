TIV youths urge Buhari to caution herders

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—The Tiv Youths Organisation, TYO, has urged the Federal Government to call to order the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and other northern socio-cultural groups to avert a looming bloodbath in Benue State and parts of the country.

Reacting, Wednesday, in Makurdi to an alleged communiqué jointly issued recently in Kaduna by various herdsmen groups where they purportedly held that no state had the power to stop their members from open grazing, the President General of TYO, Mr. Timothy Hembaor, cautioned that the position of the groups was an invitation to anarchy.

TYO also noted that the decision of the groups urging President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, to order over the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, 2017 had exposed the agenda of the groups.

According to him, “We shall mobilise all victims of attacks across the country to stop this devilish plan, regain control of the conquered territories and drive out the herdsmen to Senegal, which is their ancestral home. Our major target will be their sponsors wherever they are.”