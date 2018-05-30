Think-home philosophy being advocated by Ndigbo yielding fruits

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu.Nnewi

The think-home philosophy being advocated by Ndigbo and championed by South-East Governors led by Governor Willie Obiano and other prominent Igbo men, including the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, former Governor Peter Obi and numerous others, has started yielding fruit with the establishment of Sea Horse Lubricant Industries Limited in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Anambra State.

The latest to key into the think-home project is His Royal Majesty, Eze Ebuka Onunkwo, a motor parts dealer in Cotonou, Benin Republic, who delved into importation of lubricants in the country and became the first Nigerian to be given the licence in the country to import goods. He later became a sole distributor for a Turkey-based lubricant manufacturing company.

His business thrived so well that he was made the Eze Ndigbo in that country, and as his business started expanding, he relocated some of his investments and imports to Nigeria, with a branch office in ASPAMDA Market Lagos, Lagos State, where he built one of the best plazas in the market and was bringing in large quantities of his goods.

South-East Voice, SEV, had an encounter with Onunkwo, and he narrated how the idea of Sea Horse Lubricant Industries Limited Ozubulu, was conceived from his business transaction with the Turkey- based company, which at a point ran into a hitch, going into bankruptcy and insolvency and was put up for sale.

Disclosing how he competed with many companies and individuals who wanted to buy the company, Onunkwu said he was very lucky to have won the bid for the sale of the company, a transaction he said became the turning point in his business and marked the birth of a new industry, Sea Horse Lubricant Industries Ozubulu.

“When I started thinking of establishing this industry, many places came to my mind, first was Cotonou in Benin Republic, Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, Onitsha and Nnewi where similar industries producing same products like ours, were already existing, but the think-home spirit won it for Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, to make a point and distinguish our products.”

Aware of competition, but not afraid of patronage establishing in Ozubulu, Onunkwu was optimistic due to high standard of his products which he said distinguishes them, “and being aware that charity begins at home, which also informed his establishing the industry in Ozubulu and to generate employment opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths in the SouthEast and beyond, who do not have opportunity of going to Abuja and Lagos to get jobs. “We have at the last count, over five departmental managers from Imo, Bayelsa, Enugu, Abia and Rivers states.”

However, the establishment of the industry recently attracted the attention of Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, whose duties include monitoring the activities of manufacturing outfits to ensure they operate according to stipulated standards.

Speaking with SEV, Deputy Director Standards and Development, SON, Mr. Agboola Afolayan, who led a team of SON officials, including Mrs. Olujie Nwaoma, an engineer, and Anambra State Coordinator, SON, on assessment/confirmation tour of Sea Horse Industries Limited and the products, said their quarterly visits to industries, manufacturing outfits and companies are not meant to witch-hunt, intimidate or run them down, but to ensure they operate according to stipulated standards and international best practices in manufacturing business and to help them meet Nigerian and international standards.

Mr. Afolayan who is also the Head, Chemical Technology Group, SON, tasked manufacturers to always maintain standards in production to ensure global acceptance of Nigerian products, noting that the agency is committed to helping them stay in the market in the face of competition with local and international products.

While presenting the MAN CAP Certificate on behalf of SON, to the Chairman/CEO, Sea Horse Industries Limited, to Eze Onunkwo, Afolayan declared: “We have come to tell Nigerians that Sea Horse products are actually manufactured in Anambra. We have come, seen and certified that Sea Horse Lubricant Industries products are meeting the global standards and are recommended for any interested users.

“MAN CAP Certificate is issued after many random tests, and the certificate is not given on assumption or in error rather, tests were carried out here by our staff and their products were found to have met the qualities for which the certificates is given.

“When Sea Horse Industries started production in December 2017, our enforcement team visited here several times, conducted the necessary certification tests, before they were issued with MAN. CAP Certificate and we have been visiting here to monitor their activities before this current visit.

“We are impressed that the company has been keeping records of all SON visits and for every visit, data bank is kept by the industry so that if they begin to default, they will be alerted and corrected. We visit companies at least once in a quarter unless there is an issue”.

Receiving the MANCAP Certificate from SON, Eze Onunkwo said he has obtained the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS’ Trade Liberalisation Scheme, ETLS, and ready to hit the West African market.