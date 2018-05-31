Teenagers tasked on nation building

By Cynthia Alo

A group, Teens Unite Concert, has called on teenagers to contribute their quota in the task of nation building through their talents and skills in different endeavours.

Speaking in Lagos yesterday at Season Three of the Teen Unite Concert tagged ‘National Trailblazer,’ Founder of the group, Mrs. Faith Isiramen, said the programme was focused on discovery of teenagers, adding that teenage talent could play a role in national development.

Isiramen added that the platform encourages teens to discover their talents, become indepen-dent and provides an opportunity for teenagers from different schools, community and churches to unite and showcase their talents.

Speaking on the theme of the programme, guest speaker, Mr. Tom Ekpo, said there were many young people that have done creative things that attracted national interest, adding that teenagers, who seek to stand in any endeavour, must start doing something significant from their homes, churches and communities.