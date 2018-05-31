Teenage Suicide: The precaution, cure

By Dayo Adesulu

GOING by the rising cases of suicide among students in our society, experts have disclosed practical steps victims, teachers and parents can adopt to either reduce the trend or eradicate it.

With suicide cases growing in leaps and bounds, the questions begging for answers are: What problem or challenges could make one take his/her own life? Why the increase in the rate of suicide in recent times? Could it be because of the hardship or depression occasioned by the economic recession? Are governments and Nigerians doing enough to curb the menace? Could the actions be traced to intentional, psychological or induced by unseen external forces?

While reacting to the above questions, Dr. Deji Osasona, a medical doctor, neuro psychologist and life coach who spoke in Lagos during a workshop on Suicide among youths held to commemorate the UN’s International Day of Families said if signs of suicide are detected in time, suicide rate will drastically reduce.

Social acceptance

He classified teenage suicide into four categories, noting that the first category is caused by undue or unnecessary academic pressure by teachers and parents. According to him, it is okay for your child not to be academically intelligent if he does not score excellent marks, adding that as long as he can manage to scale through, you should let go. Undue or unnecessary academic pressure can lead to thoughts of suicide.

Peer pressure, he noted, is another cause of suicide among teenagers. While noting that peer pressure can come in form of sexual issues, socialisation or social acceptance, he added, “It can even come in form of class, the segregation against one another, intimidation or bullying.”

Financial pressure is an issue that often leads to suicide among teenagers. He said teenagers do have their own financial pressure, adding that sometimes they even think of whether they will be able to survive poverty in future. Religious pressure is one of the strong reasons teenagers end up dying. He said, “I call it cultural pressure, the combination of religion and culture whereby some religious philosophies try to force down the throat of these teenagers the prevailing dynamics of our society. Thus, instead of giving them the right attention, they resort to praying for the victim.

“However, there is a level of genetic contribution to this, especially if a family has a history of mental health challenges either from parents, grandparents or great grandparents. Then there are other associated background factors that can worsen or induce depression spiraling down to suicide. For example, substance abuse.

If teenagers engage in substance abuse at the time when they are just emotionally reacting to life, when their reasoning and judgement centre of the brain are yet to fully develop, if they are not adept at handling emotion or processing information or changing their interpretation about situations; that can trigger negative feelings or emotions for them.

“The tendency is for them to start seeking for escape route from the unwanted feelings. One of the commonest escape routes in our society is substances and drugs. That is why I dare say we are having an epidemic of substances abuse in our society today and it does not exclude the teenagers – both male and female.”

He posited that every suicide is an accumulated event, adding that it is not a one-off thing or a sudden thing. According to him, a process of thought must have been ensuing in the mind of that victim and the victim must have been showing some signs that were neglected or not noticed by the parents, guardian, siblings, teacher or people around them.

Following the global standard of what we call Mental Health First Aid – the first assistance that can be rendered to someone having mental challenge, he said, is that everybody should learn it and have it at the tips of their fingers. His words: “We use the model called ALGEE. The first ‘A’ is Assess for any risk of suicide or harmful behaviour. Every parent or teacher must be able to assess the risk of suicide or harmful behaviour. There are a lot of them. For example, someone who is socially withdrawing from people they used to hang out with or what they use to find pleasure in doing, beginning to go against rules, engaging in dissenting behaviour even at the detriment of their life, engages in risky activities.

“Someone that is looking for access to means of committing suicide or someone that is having expectation of disaster happening to him. Expecting a ceiling or the roof of the house to collapse on him and just ending it all. Or someone that is having a lot of marks on his or her body as a result of attempted suicide. When there is a feeling of hopelessness or worthlessness, those are the things to look out for. Those are signs of risks that everybody should be able to assess in teenagers.

“The ‘L’ is listening non-judgmentally. We are quick to condemn in this part of the world as a result of religious or cultural beliefs. We must learn to listen. Listening is a skill, it is different from hearing. Hear them out first, listen to what they are saying and listen to what they are not saying. Don’t condemn regardless of the behaviour they are exhibiting as every behaviour is an adaptation. There is really no wrong or right behaviour. Listen to them without judging, this will create a bonding, a rapport between you and them to enable them open up to you and tell you things that you did not even envisage in your wildest imagination.

“The ‘G’ is to give reassurance. Everybody needs assurance or reassurance but don’t give an empty reassurance or fictitious reassurance. Reassurance is to identify the strength of that person. Identify the strength of a teenager who is feeling useless or worthless because of what the parent or the teacher said. It could be in music or sports, keep saying it to that person to create an avenue for that person to start practising the strength and teach them to affirm each day.

“The ‘E’ is to ensure support for them. Your support can be just loving them. Your presence in their lives, your attention, the informational support you give will help them to handle their feelings. read up on how to handle feelings and give them information but we must ensure support.

“The fifth step is ‘E’. Encouraging professional help. This is where I am going to sound a lot of warning to Nigerians. We are quick to take those with mental illness to one prophet, pastor or imam thinking it is a spiritual possession or demonic possession. I am not against all those things but I need to say that when a victim gets to the level of suicidal attempt or major depression in clinical diagnosis, at that level, it is not about quoting scriptures because at that point, the person is having a biochemical and structural imbalance in his or her brain.

“The person needs professional help in the hand of a doctor or a psychiatrist or a psychotherapist and there are a lot of centres available, the teaching hospitals, the general hospitals are there, they will know who to refer you to.”

Meanwhile, the Founder of Save Our Women and Girls (SOW&G) Foundation, Amb. Unyime-Ivy King lamented teenage suicide, stressing that as UN Ambassador of Peace, she decided to put the event together when she looked at the trend of suicide among teenagers. She explained that because suicide is traumatic for the family, she decided to bring up discussions on this to drive the conversation among people to save lives.

She said, “Young people who are on social media prematurely don’t understand that a lot of things that people post there are not real. A teenager who took a photograph in front of a car and posted on social media; to another youth, it means that he owns the car. Unknown to him that the car belongs to another man. It could make the youth feel his mates have gone ahead of him and think suicide is the solution.

Teenagers who are not doing well in school can commit suicide if their parents put pressure on them by comparing them to other students academically. “My child must be number one in class, my child must have 100 per cent and all that, can lead the child to suicide. Parents, be careful! Who knows what led to the suicide committed last year by a 500-level Urban and Regional Planning undergraduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomosho, Adesoji Adediran? He hanged himself in his hostel room.

In January this year, a 19-year-old student of Babcock University in Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Verishima Unokyur, committed suicide in his parents’ home in Mafoluku area of Oshodi, Lagos. Also, in August last year, a manager with a commercial bank, Olisa Nwokobi, shot himself in Lagos. It was revealed that the 44-year-old bank manager and graduate of Abia State University, Uturu, killed himself because he was under pressure from his bank over loan repayment.

You will also recall that last year, a 35-year-old medical doctor, Allwell Orji, jumped into the Lagos Lagoon on the Third Mainland Bridge and died. Parents, teachers, colleagues, friends and family members should look out for the signs aforementioned in people and take those measures to help them.