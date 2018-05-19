Tee Mac urges youths to cultivate healthy lifestyle

Lagos – Nigerian Flutist, Omatshola Iseli, popularly known as “Tee Mac,” who turned 70 years recently, advised Nigerian youths on Saturday to avoid unhealthy lifestyle in order not to have health challenges.

Iseli gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

“Many people ask me why I am not looking 70 years and I tell them it is because I do not engage in unhealthy lifestyle and I do not joke with exercise and balanced diet.

“I want the youths to neglect smoking, minimise alcohol if necessary and do away with all forms of drug abuse,” he said.

According to him, people must avoid holding grudges against others as this is a way of releasing built up tension.

He also advised the youths to identify and develop their talents because they will derive pleasure in it and it would keep them younger than their age.

“Another secret to my glow is that I am doing what I enjoy doing and I derive enough joy from doing it.

“So, it is believed that when you do what you love doing, you look younger than your age because you are not stressing yourself doing it,” he said.

He said keeping up with a healthy lifestyle was the secret to his glow even as he became a Septuagenarian.

According to him, a healthy lifestyle entailed daily consumption of fruits and vegetables, balanced diet intake, daily exercise as well as minimal or abstinence from alcohol and smoking.

He urged Nigerian youths to desist from unhealthy lifestyle as it could cause untimely death and serious health challenges. (NAN)