Taekwondo: Delta emerges champion of maiden Junior national championships

Delta has emerged champions of the maiden Junior Taekwondo National championships with eight medals among 12 other participating states and an academy.

The two-day event which held at the National Stadium, Abuja, saw the team clinch four gold, three silver and a bronze to stay ahead of FCT which placed second with four medals.

Benue and Ebonyi rest jointly on third position with two medals in the championship organised by the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF) on Thursday and Friday.

While congratulating the teams, Margret Binga, NTF President, said winners in different categories of the event would be camped in preparation for the African Youth Games (AYG).

Binga said the event which came after 41 years of the federation’s emergence, was aimed at replacing ageing players.

“ After 41 years as a federation, this board came together to have the first ever junior national championship which will have winners camped in preparation for the AYG.

“This will also enable us to replace the ageing list that we are having, over time,’’ Binga said.

The president added that Nigeria could do better than some of its North African counterparts if government and corporate sponsors could aid the sport.

The AYG is scheduled to hold in Algeria in July. (NAN)