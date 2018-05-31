Sweet Nutrition relaunches seasoning products

By Destiny Eseaga

LAGOS—Sweet Nutrition Limited manufacturer of Mr. Chef range of products has re-launched its Mr. Chef Seasoning products into the market, as the new look cubes and seasonings are made from natural ingredients and specific flavors.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony witnessed by distributors, wholesalers retailers and consumers in Lagos, recently, the Managing Director, Mr. Kumar Venkataraman said that the re-launched Cubes, (Beef and Chicken), and Seasoning powders (Jollof Rice, Fried Rice, Pepper soup, Goat Meat, Curry, Stew, Ginger-Onion-Garlic & Crayfish), was based on the outcome of consumers research the company conducted across the country and the need to give Nigerians a complete meal.

He said: ‘’the new look seasonings we’re re-launching today are made from natural ingredients and of course some specific flavors, some of the flavors are imported. We have the best people working in the research and development team to ensure quality and our quality control is of international standard, which shows that we have the finest products in the market now.”

“We carry out a lot of consumers’ research by engaging hotel agencies, restaurants, etc across Nigeria to find out about our seasonings in a bid to continue serving the interest of our esteemed consumers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers.