STAR Lager treat fans to battle of Djs in Uyo

By Ayo Onikoyi

Football fans in Akwa Ibom’s capital, Uyo witnessed two battles go down at the Star Fan Park on Tuesday the 22nd of May, 2018. The first battle had the National team Super Eagles go against the Spanish LaLiga giants, Atletico Madrid.

Star Fan Park Uyo was lit as the football match was played by the NPFL all-star team which according to the Vice President of the NFF, Mallam Shehu Dikko was the Super Eagles Team B.

The second battle saw two prominent Dj’s going head-to-head on the turntables treating fans to pure entertainment and a plethora of songs courtesy of the brand. Dj Neptune went all out playing songs ranging from Hip Hop to Rap music, Reggae, there was no limit to the mix of genres. However, DJ Big N who was not intimidated by his opponent gave the crowd throwback vibes making guests sing along to hits they thought they forgot. These songs had the crowd on their toes grooving to the beat. At the end of the day, both DJ’s proved themselves worthy of the turntable.

Star Lager beer has a long history of fusing football and music to reach the Nigerian audience using platforms such as Star Super fans, Star Music the Trek, Star Music the Fusion to impact football and music lovers nationwide. Star Fan Park Uyo will be the 10th in the series of activation by National Premium Lager Beer.

With a ground breaking partnership with the NFF and as a long standing supporter of Nigerian football, Star Lager Beer will continue to celebrate the true Nigerian spirit, urging the national team to shine on.