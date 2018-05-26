Stanbic IBTC joins fight against malaria

Stanbic IBTC, a member of the Standard Bank Group, has reiterated its commitment to fighting the malaria scourge, which is mainly caused by poor environmental sanitation, living conditions and inadequate access to proper treatment.



Over the weekend, the organization, in collaboration with Slum2School, a non-government organization, distributed treated mosquito nets to school children in the Makoko, Yaba area of Lagos State. The distribution took place at Adekunle Anglican School, Makoko, as part of activities to commemoratethe 2018 World Malaria Day.

A similar gesture was extended to schools in Takwa Bay, Lagos as well as in select public schools in Bayelsa State and Rivers State, all of which are riverine areas with high risk and incidence of malaria especially amongst children.

Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Mr. Yinka Sanni, represented by the Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Nominees Limited, Mr. Babatunde Majiyagbe, said the medical outreach,distribution of the mosquito nets and similar interventions are Stanbic IBTC’s contribution to the eradication of the malaria pandemic.

This, he said, is in line with the 2018 theme for World Malaria Day, ‘’Ready to Beat Malaria’’ to eradicate malaria and other forms of diseases through appropriate interventions. Such interventions in the health sector, he stated, is one of the three key pillars of Stanbic IBTC Group’s corporate social investment philosophy, the others being education and economic empowerment.

He enjoined the pupils to ensure they imbibe cleanliness as a habit and to use their mosquito nets as a preventive measure against malaria, as, according to him, malaria remains prevalent in Nigeria. He assured that Stanbic IBTC will continue to support initiatives that will help to eradicate the scourge and other diseases.