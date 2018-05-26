Breaking News
Stanbic IBTC joins fight against malaria

Stanbic IBTC, a member  of  the  Standard Bank  Group,  has reiterated its commitment to fighting the malaria scourge, which is mainly caused by poor environmental sanitation, living conditions and inadequate access to proper treatment.

Over the weekend, the organization, in collaboration with Slum2School, a non-government organization,  distributed treated mosquito nets to school children in the Makoko, Yaba area of Lagos State.  The distribution  took place  at Adekunle Anglican School, Makoko,  as part of activities to  commemoratethe  2018  World Malaria Day. 

A similar gesture was extended  to  schools in Takwa Bay, Lagos as well as  in select public schools in  Bayelsa State and Rivers State, all  of which are riverine areas with high risk and incidence of malaria especially amongst children.

Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC  Holdings PLC,  Mr.  Yinka Sanni,  represented by the Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Nominees Limited, Mr. Babatunde Majiyagbe,  said the  medical outreach,distribution of the mosquito nets and  similar  interventions are Stanbic IBTC’s contribution to  the eradication  of the malaria pandemic.

This,  he said, is  in line with the  2018  theme for World  Malaria Day,  ‘’Ready to Beat Malaria’’  to eradicate malaria and other forms of diseases through appropriate interventions.  Such interventions in the health sector,  he  stated, is one of  the  three key pillars of  Stanbic IBTC Group’s  corporate social investment  philosophy, the others being  education  and  economic empowerment.

He  enjoined the  pupils  to ensure  they imbibe  cleanliness  as a habit  and  to  use their mosquito nets as a preventive measure against malaria, as, according to him, malaria remains prevalent in  Nigeria.  He assured  that Stanbic IBTC will continue to support initiatives that will help  to  eradicate  the scourge  and other diseases. 


