Speedie guarantees safe in courier deliveries with new platform

Poised to close the gap between the sender and receiver in courier services, Speedie Nigeria has introduced a new platform that will give you the opportunity to be able to track your parcel while on transit.

Speaking at a one-day sensitization seminar tagged, Safety and Security in Courier Services, held recently, the Business Manager, Speedie Nigeria, Miss Onome Onardoho, said that the platform was born out of the desire to be able to close the existing gap in courier deliveries adding that it will help create more jobs for so many unemployed Nigerias

She also said that the platform also intends to correct the impression that currier deliveries is a complex business adding that the seminar will be an annual program to enable them to keep updating participants on the current trends in currier deliveries.

“We are actually here for a safety and security seminar, Speedie was created out of the need to breach a gap between in deliveries. We have noticed that there is always a disconnect between the sender of the package and the receiver or the currier companies and receivers. Usually people want to send out packages and they don’t know where to go to.

” rThey also have the issue of sending a package and they will say that the package will be delivered today; you can’t call to know where the package has gotten. So we have come up to bridge the gap, we are connecting the end user directly to the rider bridging that gap. We want to correct the notion that delivery I a complex business. In as much as it is complex, we are aiming to use technology to break it down to people. This is the first edition, it is a mobile app. It is title Safety and Security in Currier services and this is the first edition. We intend to make it an annual event but we are going to do quarterly reviews of all riders in our platform”

She also said that riders on the platform will be carefully selected to ensure safety of parcels while on transits even as she said that the platform will create more jobs for Nigerians.

Onardoho also added that with the platform the sender can be able to monitor his/her parcel and ensure that it is delivered the same day.

“To select the riders we have to conduct extensive background checks to make sure that they are honest and trustworthy people. We have to able to know that you will not abscond with the parcel. So we have to do a background check on every rider on our platform and in any case of lost we have an insurance policy to cover that up. All you have to do is to log on the platform and indicate your location and where you want to deliver the goods to it will locate any rider on our platform that is closest to where you are and the person will come and pick up the parcel and deliver.

“So why he is on the app I can monitor the movement and the platform guarantees same day delivery. The app will be able to show you all the riders that are closer to your location. The rider will come to where you are, pick up the parcel and deliver it. We have a revenue share system where the rider gets a lot of business” she concluded