Speaker’s wife donates seeds to 7,000 Bauchi farmers

By Suzan Edeh

Bauchi—The wife of Speaker of House of Representatives, Mrs Gimbiya Dogara, yesterday, flagged-off the distribution of rice and maize seedlings to 7,000 youths and women as part of the activities of her pet project, Sun of Hope Foundation, in Bogoro, Tafawa Balewa and Dass Local Government areas of Bauchi State.

Speaking while launching the distribution of the farm seeds at Tafawa Balewa council, Mrs Dogara, represented by the Coordinator of the Foundation, Mrs Darambi Kefas, explained that the organisation supported 3,500 women farmers in the constituency last year to cultivate rice, adding that 3,500 youths were included in the 2019 farming season to cultivate maize with a view to eradicating hunger.

Earlier, Mrs Dogara also donated two bags of rice, one bag of maize, baby kits and clothing to a mother of triplets, Mrs Rachael Gabriel, at Lafiyan Sara in Tafawa Balewa council.