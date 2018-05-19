Spanish La Liga table after Saturday’s matches, the final round of games in the 2017-2018 season (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 37 27 9 1 98 29 90 – champions
Atletico Madrid 37 23 9 5 56 20 78
Real Madrid 38 22 10 6 94 44 76
Valencia 37 21 7 9 63 37 70
—————————————–
Villarreal 38 18 7 13 57 50 61
Real Betis 38 18 6 14 60 61 60
Sevilla 38 17 7 14 49 58 58
—————————————–
Getafe 38 15 10 13 42 33 55
Girona 38 14 9 15 50 59 51
Eibar 37 14 8 15 42 48 50
Real Sociedad 37 14 7 16 66 58 49
Celta Vigo 38 13 10 15 59 60 49
Alaves 38 15 2 21 40 50 47
Espanyol 37 11 13 13 35 42 46
Levante 38 11 13 14 44 58 46
Athletic Bilbao 37 10 13 14 41 48 43
Leganes 38 12 7 19 34 51 43
—————————————–
Deportivo La Coruna 37 6 11 20 37 74 29 – relegated
Las Palmas 38 5 7 26 24 74 22 – relegated
Malaga 38 5 5 28 24 61 20 – relegated
— Top four teams qualify for 2018-19 Champions League
— Teams in fifth, sixth and seventh qualify for 2018-19 Europa League
— Bottom three teams relegated to second-tier Segunda Division