Spanish La Liga table after Saturday’s matches, the final round of games in the 2017-2018 season (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 37 27 9 1 98 29 90 – champions

Atletico Madrid 37 23 9 5 56 20 78

Real Madrid 38 22 10 6 94 44 76

Valencia 37 21 7 9 63 37 70

—————————————–

Villarreal 38 18 7 13 57 50 61

Real Betis 38 18 6 14 60 61 60

Sevilla 38 17 7 14 49 58 58

—————————————–

Getafe 38 15 10 13 42 33 55

Girona 38 14 9 15 50 59 51

Eibar 37 14 8 15 42 48 50

Real Sociedad 37 14 7 16 66 58 49

Celta Vigo 38 13 10 15 59 60 49

Alaves 38 15 2 21 40 50 47

Espanyol 37 11 13 13 35 42 46

Levante 38 11 13 14 44 58 46

Athletic Bilbao 37 10 13 14 41 48 43

Leganes 38 12 7 19 34 51 43

—————————————–

Deportivo La Coruna 37 6 11 20 37 74 29 – relegated

Las Palmas 38 5 7 26 24 74 22 – relegated

Malaga 38 5 5 28 24 61 20 – relegated

— Top four teams qualify for 2018-19 Champions League

— Teams in fifth, sixth and seventh qualify for 2018-19 Europa League

— Bottom three teams relegated to second-tier Segunda Division