Spanish La Liga results

Results in Spain’s La Liga on Sunday, the final day of the 2017/2018 season:
Valencia 2 (Zaza 28, Guedes 77) Deportivo La Coruna 1 (Perez 80)
Athletic Bilbao 0 Espanyol 1 (Lopez 9)
Atletico Madrid 2 (Torres 42, 60) Eibar 2 (Garcia 35, Pena 70)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Barcelona v Real Sociedad (1845)
Played on Saturday
Celta Vigo 4 (M. Gomez 29, 63, Aspas 41, 48) Levante 2 (Rochina 12, Morales 74)
Leganes 3 (Siovas 28, Naranjo 64, Amrabat 79) Real Betis 2 (Campbell 20, Sanabria 76)
Las Palmas 1 (Calleri 14-pen) Girona 2 (Stuani 5, 42)
Malaga 0 Getafe 1 (Remy 73-pen)
Sevilla 1 (Ben Yedder 28) Alaves 0
Villarreal 2 (Martínez 71, Castillejo Azuaga 85) Real Madrid 2 (Bale 11, Ronaldo 32)
Spanish La Liga table
Spanish La Liga table after Sunday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 37 27 9 1 98 29 90 – champions
Atletico Madrid 37 23 9 5 56 20 78
Real Madrid 38 22 10 6 94 44 76
Valencia 38 22 7 9 65 38 73
—————————————–
Villarreal 38 18 7 13 57 50 61
Real Betis 38 18 6 14 60 61 60
Sevilla 38 17 7 14 49 58 58
—————————————–
Getafe 38 15 10 13 42 33 55
Girona 38 14 9 15 50 59 51
Eibar 37 14 8 15 42 48 50
Real Sociedad 37 14 7 16 66 58 49
Celta Vigo 38 13 10 15 59 60 49
Espanyol 38 12 13 13 36 42 49
Alaves 38 15 2 21 40 50 47
Levante 38 11 13 14 44 58 46
Athletic Bilbao 38 10 13 15 41 49 43
Leganes 38 12 7 19 34 51 43
—————————————–
Deportivo La Coruna 38 6 11 21 38 76 29 – relegated
Las Palmas 38 5 7 26 24 74 22 – relegated
Malaga 38 5 5 28 24 61 20 – relegated
— Top four teams qualify for 2018-19 Champions League
— Teams in fifth, sixth and seventh qualify for 2018-19 Europa League
— Bottom three teams relegated to second-tier Segunda Division