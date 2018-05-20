Spanish La Liga results

Results in Spain’s La Liga on Sunday, the final day of the 2017/2018 season:



Valencia 2 (Zaza 28, Guedes 77) Deportivo La Coruna 1 (Perez 80)

Athletic Bilbao 0 Espanyol 1 (Lopez 9)

Atletico Madrid 2 (Torres 42, 60) Eibar 2 (Garcia 35, Pena 70)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Barcelona v Real Sociedad (1845)

Played on Saturday

Celta Vigo 4 (M. Gomez 29, 63, Aspas 41, 48) Levante 2 (Rochina 12, Morales 74)

Leganes 3 (Siovas 28, Naranjo 64, Amrabat 79) Real Betis 2 (Campbell 20, Sanabria 76)

Las Palmas 1 (Calleri 14-pen) Girona 2 (Stuani 5, 42)

Malaga 0 Getafe 1 (Remy 73-pen)

Sevilla 1 (Ben Yedder 28) Alaves 0

Villarreal 2 (Martínez 71, Castillejo Azuaga 85) Real Madrid 2 (Bale 11, Ronaldo 32)

Spanish La Liga table

Spanish La Liga table after Sunday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 37 27 9 1 98 29 90 – champions

Atletico Madrid 37 23 9 5 56 20 78

Real Madrid 38 22 10 6 94 44 76

Valencia 38 22 7 9 65 38 73

—————————————–

Villarreal 38 18 7 13 57 50 61

Real Betis 38 18 6 14 60 61 60

Sevilla 38 17 7 14 49 58 58

—————————————–

Getafe 38 15 10 13 42 33 55

Girona 38 14 9 15 50 59 51

Eibar 37 14 8 15 42 48 50

Real Sociedad 37 14 7 16 66 58 49

Celta Vigo 38 13 10 15 59 60 49

Espanyol 38 12 13 13 36 42 49

Alaves 38 15 2 21 40 50 47

Levante 38 11 13 14 44 58 46

Athletic Bilbao 38 10 13 15 41 49 43

Leganes 38 12 7 19 34 51 43

—————————————–

Deportivo La Coruna 38 6 11 21 38 76 29 – relegated

Las Palmas 38 5 7 26 24 74 22 – relegated

Malaga 38 5 5 28 24 61 20 – relegated

— Top four teams qualify for 2018-19 Champions League

— Teams in fifth, sixth and seventh qualify for 2018-19 Europa League

— Bottom three teams relegated to second-tier Segunda Division