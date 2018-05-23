Summit: Dickson commends Ohanaeze for upholding commitment for restructuring, Nigeria’s unity

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, has commended the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo as well as the governments and peoples of the South-East for the successful hosting of the South East Summit on Restructuring of Nigeria, which was held in Awka, Anambra State, on Monday, May 21, 2018.

The Governor, in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, particularly extolled the spirit of unity and solidarity exhibited by the elders and leaders of thought of Ndigbo, including the governors, traditional rulers, members of national and state houses of Assemblies, youth and women groups of the south east geopolitical zone.

Furthermore, Governor Dickson described the South East position on Restructuring of Nigeria, which was well articulated and forthright, as capable of helping in building and strengthening the bonds of harmony and peaceful co-existence among the various peoples of Nigeria.

The Governor also expressed in strong terms his personal commitment and that of the government and people of Bayelsa State to continue to play pivotal role in promoting shared vision, in a united and peaceful Nigeria, where equity, fair play and justice reigns.

And in continuation of his consultation with stakeholders on restructuring, Governor Dickson said he will soon meet the Ohaneze Ndigbo!