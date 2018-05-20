Solving titanic problems in marriage

By Pastor Okokon Ating

“Let the woman learn in silence with all subject-ion, But I suffer not a woman to teach, Nor to usurp Authority over the man, but to be in silence.”

Wherever there is a spirit of obedience ruling in the home, the idea of a woman usurping authority over the man is not visible; instead it is the character of complementing and assisting the effort of the husband.

Many marriage break-downs sometimes come as a result of a woman ruling in the house while the husband becomes the second person in the house or sitting on the ‘seat of concurring’ to whatever the wife says. This does not mean that a woman cannot suggest good things in the home.

Where there is no obed-ience ego and pride reign to the collapse of the marriage if not checked. Lack of obedience makes many marriages suffer shipwreck. This is one of the challenges couples should guard against seriously because not everybody can condole it.

Act of Keeping Faith (Believing in each other) Malachi 2:14-16 for clarity let the readers read through King James and New International Versions of the Holy Bible to understand the above ethics better. KJV notes it to be treacherous while NIV notes it to mean breaking faith with the wife. Unfaithfulness in marriage is a big sin that ruins couples.

Unfaithfulness leads to mistrust and lies among couples. That is why God was annoyed with the men of Israel who left their youthful wives in order to marry other women.

This unfaithfulness could be from the man or woman. Sometimes when a wife is no more believing in the husband’s integrity in the matrimonial home, they both could begin to fall victim of such. But most of these atrocities are mostly committed by men than women. The principle of the Bible is one man to one wife.

According to Malachi 2:15, it is written, “And did not he make one…?” the purpose was for God to bring godly seeds out of them. Breaking of faith with the wife of your youth is divorcing a woman whom you loved and marr-ied legally. This ethics should be upheld by both the man and the woman. No going back even if another angel comes in with godly message of divorce, say no to it and keep your marriage till the end.

The Bible says in Malachi 2:16: “For the Lord, the God of Isreal, saith that he hateth putting away….”

For more on this, read Matthew 19:3-9. Therefore, as Christians who have decided to live together as husband and wife, it is imperative for us to abide by the Biblical principles and injunctions and not otherwise.

MARITAL RIGHT- Exodus 21:10 “… If he take him another wife, her food, her raiment, and her duty of marriage shall he not diminish.”

Food, raiment and marit-al rights are essentially and primarily the responsibilit-ies a man should render to his spouse. This is one of the reasons marriage is not for children but for matured men and women, those who are matured fin-ancially, materially, physic-ally, mentally and other-wise.