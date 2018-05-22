So, the journey begins

So, Daddy, Grand Pa, the journey begins.

But how does one tell a good story from the end without missing the little details that make it interesting, the small, small exaggerations that make the story compelling!

How does one write an epitaph without some stains of pain, some little manifestations of sorrow to validate our humanity! Or how else can one pay a befitting tribute to a really very decent human being who is undertaking the final journey other than to say you have done well; may God make your journey smooth and good and enjoyable!

We know this journey would come yet we were not ready for it because we were scared of the pain of saying goodbye. We know at some point at the crossroads we would take our separate ways with the painful but God ordered prayers that, let the Father go before the offspring. Let him be the lone but venerated tail bearer to the creator that he has done well!

Daddy, your story is a book deposited at the crossroads for the benefit of humanity. Your journey through life has left prints on the sand of times as a testimony that a great man was here with us.

Without the benefits of good education, with only your guts as the instrument in your hands you carved a niche for yourself, you shaped your life and your environment and you made men to listen to the steel and sting of your voice. By way of demonstrating the strength of your character and an unnatural level of discipline traceable only to people like you, you refused to get married since your dear wife left us all years ago. You never referred to your wife in the past tense. You shaped your life like a book for humanity to read.

We look at the days of yore. We look at the endgame and come to a humble conclusion of the inevitability of a final separation, moments of apotheosis which restore to man a much sought for opportunity to unburden the heart before God with tales of humanity, tales of betrayals and traitory, tales of battles and of victories.

When we look at you now we all agree you are taking a good story home. And God will be very interested! You had no time to quarrel. You had no time to be bitter. You didn’t take advantage of opportunistic moments of concupiscence. You stayed faithful to yourself, your children, your community and your God.

Such is the sterner stuff of great men. You are great man. Your story stays with us. Your prayers are with us. That is why you are not dead. You have only transited to help tell God our story. That we are ever grateful to Him for giving you to us as a father.

Let that story remain between you and God until age profits us to enrich the narrative. That is what makes life a continuum, a riddle which only God Himself can resolve.

Have a good rest.

Aihe, Philomena, Praise, Faith and Caleb Okoh.