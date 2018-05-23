Skye Bank offers customers a lifestyle of luxury with Select Account

SKYE Bank customers have expressed delight at being beneficiaries of the bank’s priority account named the Skye Select Account.

A statement from the bank quoted one Mr. Sylvester Nwanyawu, an Aba-based industrialist who operates a Skye Select account, as expressing his appreciation to the bank, said, “I was travelling with some of my business associates without knowing that being a holder of the Skye Bank’s priority pass card would give us a privileged advantage.”

According to him, “Imagine just hanging out at the general waiting area around the airport gate for eight hours with thousands of other travellers. The wait would have made our stop at Amsterdam uninteresting and tiring.”

Another Skye Select Account holder had this to say: “As a frequent flyer,” Mrs. Rashidat Makanjuola, principal partner, ‘Events by Roshie,’ recounted her experience with Skye Select, “I feel pretty excited about the perks my Skye Bank priority pass affords me, especially in creating for me a good experience each time I travel out of the country.”

In related development, the Group Head, Product and Innovation Group, Mr. Ndubisi Osakwe, while describing the features and benefits of the product, disclosed that; “with a minimum opening and operating balance of N200,000 you are entitled to a free priority pass card, with free annual membership that also includes two (2) free airport lounge usage each year, Zero monthly account maintenance fees, a MasterCard Platinum Debit card which offers luxurious discounts and privileges as well as cross border spending, you also get a higher spend limit with your card across various electronic channels and enjoy preferential access at all Skye bank branches nationwide.”

Skye Select is an account for the discerning priority client who requires fast, efficient, convenient and value-added services.