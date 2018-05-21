Show restraint in use of power, Dickson charges political leaders

By Samuel Oyadongha

GOVERNOR Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has urged the political class to show restraint in the use of power ahead of the 2019 general election.

Dickson also called on politicians and all Nigerians to give priority to the conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections in the country.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Francis Agbo, made the appeal in Kaduna while meeting with top leaders and members of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the residence of the former National Caretaker Committee Chairman and Governor òf Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

Dickson, who called for peace, said that it was important for political players to be considerate and civil in relating with fellow citizens in the various parties.

He said that political players should treat one another well, as according to him, “In the end, we are all brothers and sisters irrespective of party and religious affiliations.”

On the forthcoming rescheduled local government elections in Kaduna State, the governor sued for peace and urged the political actors to play by the rule of the game of politics.