Show more dedication to duty, NBTI boss charges staff

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA—The National Board for Technology Incubation, NBTI, has called on its staff to be more dedicated in the line of their duty.

The Acting Director General of the Board, Mr. Akinwumi Somefun made the call while declaring open a two day in house sensitization workshop held at the headquarters of the board in Abuja.

Mr Somefun reiterated the need for teamwork among staff of the board to enable the organisation move forward and realise its mandate.

He urged the staff to work together and use the knowledge gathered from sensitization training to enhance their performance.

The training which was for the staff in the administrative, accounting, audit, procurement and store departments was carried out by experienced experts from respective fields of endeavour.

According to Somefun, the training which attracted staff of the board nationwide was part of the efforts of the management to build the capacity of staff to ensure better productivity by the staff and in turn impact on Technology entrepreneurs being incubated at the Technology Incubation Centres, TICs.

The Acting DG stressed that his leadership would prioritize staff capacity building as that would be the only way to increase productivity, and promised that the training will go round to all departments soon.

Responding on behalf of the participants, Mr. Olufemi Olugbenga who also doubles as the Centre Manager of Technology incubation Centr,e Ado Ekiti commended the management of the Board for providing them the unique opportunity to be trained for maximum efficiency aimed at reducing cost.

He said with the training, they ‘are prepared to serve the Board and the entrepreneurs at the Technology Incubation Centres for maximum output.’

Highlight of the training, was presentation of certificates to participants.