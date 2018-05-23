Congress: Group vows to resist attempts to hijack Delta APC

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—CON-VOCATION of Delta State APC Support Groups, CDASG, yesterday, vowed to resist alleged attempts by some individuals to hijack the structure of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, declaring its support for the outcome of Monday’s congress that produced Chief Cyril Ogodo as Chairman of the party in the state.

It also urged the National Working Committee of the party to “disregard whatever lists of purported outcome of Delta Wards, LGAs and state congresses emanating from the quarters of those who are hell-bent on acquiring the APC structure so they could sell it to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.”