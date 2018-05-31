Sexagenarians’ miracle baby gets scholarship to tertiary level

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—THE one-year-old baby, Best-Miracle Davou, born to Margaret Davou, 64, has received an education insurance policy which would cater for her education from kindergarten to tertiary level.

The insurance policy offered by Alps Hospital and Diagnostics, a fertility clinic which facilitated the pregnancy and birth of the baby, is part of the hospital’s corporate social responsibility to the baby, whose parents are retirees and advanced in age.

Mrs Davou conceived through assisted reproduc-tion technology—IVF— and delivered through a caesarean section after 38 years of marriage.

She is said to be the oldest woman in Africa to attain such feat.

Explaining the reason for the gesture, the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Kenneth Egwuda, a Consultant Gynaecologist and IVF Specialist, said: “Considering the age of the parents and being retirees, we feel by the time this baby grows and needs quality education, they may not actually be strong enough to provide such.

“So we take it upon ourselves, as part of our corporate social responsi-bility, to provide the education insurance policy to ensure the child gets quality education when the time comes. This policy lasts till she completes her tertiary education.

“We started as GynaeVille Specialist Hospital, focusing mainly on fertility issues, but we had to diversify hence the change of name to accommodate the diagnostic.

“There has been this debate about the age of people who should be permitted to have this treatment and the debate cut-off was 50 to 52 years.”