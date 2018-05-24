Senior civil servants seek review of pay package

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, yesterday, pleaded with the Federal Government to take advantage of ongoing process of reviewing upward the national minimum wage to beef up the salaries and allowances of core civil servants to be at par with other segments of the public service.

This came as ASCSN commended Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, HOS, Ms Winifred Oyo-Ita, for keying into the demand of the union for salary increase in the core civil service.

Reacting to comments credited to the HOS at a sensitisation workshop on the 2017-2020 Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan, FCSSIP, Abuja, to the effect that the emoluments of 80,000 civil servants who are the engine room of the government should be increased, since currently they are the least paid.

The union, in a statement by its President, Mr. Bobboi Bala-Kaigama and Secretary-General, Mr. Alade Lawal, recalled that in 2015 it presented a memorandum to the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, JNPSNC, demanding upward salary review for core civil servants.

It said: “The current pay structure in operation in the civil service has become unrealistic and inadequate as workers can no longer meet their basic needs, a scenario that is impacting negatively on their morale.

“ASCSN expresses hope that the statement of the HOS will galvanise government to do the needful by beefing up the salaries of core civil servants to be at par with that of other segments of the public service.”