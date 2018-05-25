Security expert carpets Buhari on incessant killings

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN-WITH the porous security situation in the country, Nigeria has been said was sitting on a keg of gunpowder which might explode if appropriate steps are taken on time.

A security expert and one of the aides of Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Mr. Olusegun Bolarinwa expressed this view while speaking with journalists on the state of the nation in Ibadan, Oyo State capital yesterday.

He said that he supported former president Olusegun Obasanjo for trying to give President Mumhammadu Buhari a timely advice on the need to curb the incessant killing by Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram insurgence in some parts of the country.

Mr. Bolarinwa noted that rather than President Mumhammadu Buhari launching verbal attacks on Obasanjo with some allegations of corruption, he should address the issue of insecurity that is affecting the growth and economy of the nation.

He further stated that Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gun power, adding that “Unless proper measures are put in place, everything might blow up on our faces. We all know that President Mumhammadu Buhari performed well when he was a military president between 1983 and 1985, when he was the military head of state but it is just so unfortunate that he has disappointed Nigerians and has failed to fulfil his electoral promises.”

Mr. Bolarinwa also said that Nigerians should appreciate Chief Olusegun Obasanjo while still alive because he is a blessing not only to Nigeria but African in general, desiring him as an international leader of noble character.

He maintains that if Buhari is accusing Obasanjo of corruption that means that he has forgotten all what President Obasanjo did for him when he was the president between 1999 and 2007. During the tenure of Buhari has the head of PTDF during the late General Sani Abacha administration we all know what happened that time.

He also called on all Yorubas to support former President Obasanjo in fighting for the right of Yorubas and Nigerians in general because the country needed a government that would be sensitive to plight of the masses.