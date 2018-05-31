Saraki mourns Punch’s Chairman, Aboderin

President of the Senate Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has expressed grief over the demise of the Chairman of Punch Newspaper, Mr. Gbadebowale Wayne Aboderin.



Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, described Late Aboderin, as a philanthropist, sports lover and a businessman who left indelible footprints on the sands of time.

He noted that the deceased lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation and contributed immensely to national development through the media, youth and sports development, among others.

He commiserated with the immediate family – his wife and two daughters, the Punch Group of Newspapers, the media industry, sports enthusiasts and his loved ones, over the colossal loss.

“It is indeed painful that he left us at a time his rich experience is needed to move the country forward,” Saraki said. “My heart goes out to his wife, Titilayo, his two daughters, the Punch Newspaper Group, the media industry in Nigeria and the government and people of Oyo and Lagos States on the sad incident.”

He prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and his loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.

Aboderin; according to a statement by the Aboderin Family of Kudeti in Ibadan, in Oyo state signed by Angela Emuwa; died on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 6.05am after a heart surgery at the First Cardiology Consultants, Ikoyi, Lagos, at the age of 60.