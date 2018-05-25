SALESRUBY Gathers Sales Leaders and Business Owners to Learn Modern Sales Strategies

Salesruby is set to host hundreds of sales, marketing and brand leaders on May 29, 2018.

According TO a statement released by Salesruby and signed by the CEO, Bunmi Jembola “Sales Leader ship Conference (SLC) is a platform convened for the purpose of learning modern sales techniques, processes and technology. It is a place where marketing, sales, branding and business development professionals converge to move the needle together”. SLC is focused on offering a conference experience that connects the top B2B sales, business development, marketing and branding professionals with the most innovative best practices and most advanced new technologies. This one day conference is packed with premium value content. The schedule consists of 6 keynotes, 4 breakout sessions, 4 industry specific sessions and 4 digital sales sessions. The speakers are carefully selected and are the very top practitioners across 8 industries. Whatever industry or company you may represent, play in, or sell and market to, this is that high value training where you would learn how to build and lead high-performing revenue systems, processes and technologies.

Some of the topics that will be handled and their facilitators include:

How to Build an Inside Sales Architecture ( Bunmi Jembola, CEO, Salesruby ). This will help you to dramatically reduce per capita cost of sales

Selling To C-Level Executives ( Rashidat Adebisi, Div Dir, Retail Business, Axamansard PLC ).

Selling To Big Organizations With Multiple Decision Makers- ( Adekunle Adebiyi, GH, Sales & Distribution, MTN)

Aligninging Sales and Marketing – (Khade Idogho, CMO, Renmoney Ltd)

Technology for Sales Enablement

The 7 Pillars of Value Communication- (Bunmi Jembola, CEO Salesruby

Building a Personal Brand That Sells-( John Obidi, Online Business Strategist

The Science of Objection Handling.

Fanatical Prospecting & Full Funnel Projections- Bunmi Jembola. How do you project revenue months ahead accurately and prospect value to close the gap?

Emotional Intelligence for Sales Leaders- (Tominiyi Oni, HR Dir, Friesland Campina PLC).

The Digital Selling Workshop will focus on Essentials of Email Marketing (Mayowa Ekundayo) and Facebook Advertising (Ken Ndubisi)

This one day event is focused on helping organizations align sales and marketing, gaining more visibility, reducing cost of sales, better communicating value, selling in spite of objections and selling value at profitable prices.

The event is scheduled as follows:

DATE: May 29, 2018 (8:00AM)

VENUE: Virginrose Resorts, Bishop Oluwole Str, V.I., Lagos

TO REGISTER VISIT: https://www.events.salesruby.com Email: tobi@salesruby.com or call: 08058886810