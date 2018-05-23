Sales rep caught raping 9-yr-old girl in bathroom

By Esther Onyegbula

Policemen attached to the Family Support Unit, FSU, Ketu Division, Lagos State Police Command, are currently investigating a sales representative, John Okon, for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl at Jimoh Balogun Street in the area.

It was learned that the victim’s parents and the owner of the shop where the suspect works, live in the same compound. Okon, as gathered, has been raping the victim for the past two months.

However, trouble started when a co-tenant, who wanted to use the convenience, caught the two of them in the act inside the bathroom and raised the alarm. Immediately the tenant alerted the victim’s parents, Okon absconded.

The case was reported at Ketu Divisional Police Station, while the victim was taken to the hospital where it was confirmed that she had been defiled.

The Divisional Police Officer, Nnamdi Ohaekelem, led some officers to fish out the suspect from his hiding at Ikosi in Ketu.