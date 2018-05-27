Salah’s injury rules him out of World Cup, claims Saudi sports administrator

By Emmanuel Okogba

Mohamed Salah will sit out two months and miss the world cup after a shoulder injury he sustained during Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, Saudi Arabian sports administrator Turki Al-Sheikh has said.

Salah was substituted with just 30 minutes into the game following a challenge with Madrid captain Sergio Ramos that saw him land awkwardly on his shoulder.

Bale came off the bench to score two goals- including an overhead stunner, to seal a third consecutive title for Real after Sadio Mane had earlier on cancelled out Karim Benzema’s opener, thanks to Loris Karius’ clanger.

Al-Sheikh who holds a number of administrative roles and was until last week an honorary president of Egyptian club Al-Ahly took to Facebook to react to Salah’s injury. He wrote, “With great sadness, sadly our great Arab star Mohamed Salah was confirmed in his absence [of] two months to injury, which means that he will miss the World Cup,” he said. “We wish him a speedy recovery.

“I think that Liverpool will not allow Salah to take the cortisone because it is dangerous for the player in the long term and will press hard to complete the treatment for two months, which unfortunately means that we will not see the star Mohamed Salah in the World Cup.”

Salah finished top scorer in the just concluded English Premier League season and was expected to lead the attack line for Egypt when the World Cup kicks off next month in Russia.