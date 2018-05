Russia 2018: Winners in the FirstBank Visa Gold Card promo

FIRST Bank of Nigeria Limited in partnership with Visa International has announced the emergence of two lucky winners, Mrs. Hadizat Bello and Mr. Ado Ibrahim Idris, in the just concluded FirstBank Visa Gold card issuance and usage promo. The winners along with their partners will be going on a five day all-expense paid trip to Russia to watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Group Head, E-Business Group, Mr. Chuma Ezirim, in his response commended the winners for trusting and using the FirstBank Visa Gold Card for their transactions. “FirstBank is committed to ensuring ease, convenience and security in banking transactions for all its customers and our Visa Gold Card is accepted globally and gives our customers global privileges and benefits, discounts and rewards at choice hospitality centers worldwide, among other extensive benefits”, he stated. Mr. Ezirim urged the winners to enjoy their time in Russia and continue to transact with their FirstBank Visa Gold Card.

The FirstBank Visa Gold card is an international premium credit card, issued in partnership with Visa International. It is accepted for payment at over 29 million partner locations and enabled for cash withdrawals at over 1.8 million ATMs in over 200 countries and territories worldwide, wherever the Visa logo is displayed.