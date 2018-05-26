Rivers enemies are having sleepless nights — wike

By DESMOND EKWUEME

Rivers governor, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwa Wike has disclosed exclusively to Saturday Vanguard that the politicians planning to make the state ungovernable ahead of the 2019 elections were having sleepless nights as a result of the ‘reward’ of their deeds.

According to Wike who made the declaration in a chat with our Correspondent at the Presidential lodge in Port Harcourt when he hosted the delegates of the 54th Full Council Meeting of the Sports Writers Association (SWAN), “the trouble makers are now fighting themselves as proven by the last Ward Congress which led to the destruction of cars and properties belonging to the members of the judiciary at the High Court premises.”

Wike added that, “We can now understand and appreciate better why the Bible says, there is no peace for the wicked and the wicked shall never go unpunished. Those trying to ignite fire in our state are not having peace. They lost election in their wards. They cannot even visit home. They are telling them to remain where they are in Abuja. In fact, they are having sleepless nights. “

The governor who was described as Mr. Projects by the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo promised that his government will continue to give security paramount attention and concern having discovered that the creation of anarchy is the trademark of his opponents. “We are always prepared for them. Each time they struck, we were equal to the task. We will continue to secure our state against crimes. What they did at the Court premises is a sign of their intention. Rivers people are not scared of their terror acts. In fact, the people are more aware and conscious of their actions and intentions. The people are prepared and will continue to work with my administration to keep the state safe and crime free as we approach the election year. The handwriting is clear on the wall. Rivers people don’t want them and they will resist all their plans to destroy the state.”