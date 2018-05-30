How do I resume making love?

Dear Bunmi,

About four years ago, my husband walked out on me and our three young children to go and live with a rich widow in his hometown. He was my first boyfriend and the only man that I’d ever had sex with. There hasn’t been anyone I liked enough to sleep with since he left me until now. This man is everything my husband never was, loving and caring to my children.

He is a widower with four children and I’m in love enough to have sex with him. What I’m really worried about is the fact that I’m sexually out of practice and I’ve let my body go after our third child. How can I overcome my fears and get this relationship going? I love the man and I’m prepared to give what it takes.

Jumoke,

by e-mail.

Dear Jumoke,

There are times in life when caution has to take a back seat to courage. You must not allow your fear to drive you into missing this opportunity. Your ex-husband might be the only lover you’d had, but he’s moved on to greener pastures and you need to move on with your love life too. Take the physical part of your relationship slowly if you’re afraid. Let your new man know how you feel. Being a widower, he might probably be just as apprehensive as you are.

Forget the shape of your body. When you’re ready for sex, it will come naturally and your body will remember what to do.

If he really loves you, love-making will be beautiful and exciting. In the meantime, treat yourself to some nice underwear and anything else that makes you feel good about yourself.