Veteran journalist, Abdullahi No-Sweat, is dead

Yola – Veteran Journalist, Abdullahi Isa, popularly known as “Abdullahi No-Sweat” has passed away at the age of 80.



Isa died on Thursday afternoon after a brief illness at a private hospital in Yola.

Confirming his death, his wife, Hajiya Inna Abdullahi, said he took ill on Wednesday night and was rushed to hospital where he passed away.

A widely traveled journalist who worked in various media outfits, Isa was a two-term state chairman of Adamawa Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists.

He attended General Murtala College, Yola, in the 50s, with prominent personalities such as Prof. Jibril Aminu, Bamanga Tukur and Murtala Nyako.

He is survived by a wife and many children. (NAN)