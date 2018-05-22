Restoration cup: Quarter-finalists emerge

Ekpetiama community alongside Ayakoro-ama, Okpoma and Opu-Nembe have all booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Governor Seriake Dickson Football Tournament.

Also in the quarter-finals are Peretorugbene, Otuasega and Amassoma communities.

At the Okordia centre, ‘giant killers’ Azikoro scored in the eight minute through striker, Allison William, but their joy didn’t last long as Ekpetiama through James Singer equalised three minutes later to end the first half one goal apiece.

In the 67th minute, Ekpetiama’s forward, Godwin Godgift, scored from a close range to separate the two sides.

At Otuasega, Nembe City crashed out of the tournament after losing 0-1 to Opu-Nembe, with the only goal scored by Didi Andrew while at Odi, Kaiama also kissed the competition goodbye, losing 4-1 on penalties after the game ended in a barren draw at regulation time.

Peretorugbene community also advanced to the quarter finals defeating hard-fighting Agge 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at full time at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex. Isaac Jacob of Peretorugbene and Toryor Ebiere of Agge scored the goals before the shootout.

In Twon-Brass, Okpoma came from a goal down to defeat Buo-ama 2-1.

At Oporoma, Amassoma community progressed with a 2-1 victory over Kalaowei-ama.

Champions of the Ogbia Unity Cup, Otuasega, booked their place in the quarter finals as they came from a goal down to beat Otuokpoti 3-1 at the Nembe City Stadium.

Nature Rachael scored for Otuokpoti in the 15th minute before Samuel Otavie’s goal and Ako Minarakpon’s brace, all in the second half, saw Otuasega through.

The last game between Toru-Orua and Adagbabiri at Ebedebiri was inconclusive due to crowd encroachment into the pitch after Toru-Orua scored about two minutes to full time.

RESTORATION CUP 2018

ROUND OF 16 RESULTS

Azikoro 1 vs 2 Ekpetiama

Okpoma 2 vs 1 Buo-ama

Nembe City 0 vs 1 Opu-Nembe

Peretorugbene 1 (4) vs 1 (2) Agge

Amassoma 2 vs 1 Kalaowei-ama

Otuasega 3 vs 1 Otuokpoti

Kaiama 0 (1) vs 0 (4) Ayakoro-ama

Toru-Orua vs Adagbabiri (inconclusive)