Rescue Nigeria from APC’s grip — Ize-Iyamu

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in the 2016 election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize – Iyamu, has charged Nigerians to join hands together in rescuing the country from the clutches of the All Progressives Congress, APC, government, which he said has visited misery, hardship and hunger on the people since it came into office in 2015.

Meanwhile, he said his detention in Benin Prison while waiting to perfect his bail following his arraignment before a Federal High Court for alleged money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFFC, rather than weakened him has made him to be stronger.

Ize -Iyamu, who addressed a solidarity rally at his residence in Benin City, yesterday in celebration of the 2018 Democracy Day, called on Nigerians to ensure that they use their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, to vote out the APC in 2019.

He said, “Let me tell you, this government has failed. But you know, it was good that they came because if they had not come, we would not know that they will fail so badly. And at the federal level, they have failed, in every state, they have failed and God is saying they must not return.

“They must not return. I want all of you to get ready because this country belongs to us. All of us cannot leave this country for abroad and all of will not die today. By the grace of God, our enemies will die and we will be here to bury them. We must rescue our people. We must rescue our country.”

On his arraignment for alleged money laundering, he said, “These are not good people. What was my offense? The same thing they tried me for during governorship period, that they failed. They said, we collected me for presidential election. Who does not spend money for election? So APC did not spend money for election.?

“They said if you give anybody more than N5 million, you are guilty of money laundering. I want APC to swear that they did not give their chairmen or their ward chairmen money above N5 million.

“The hypocrisy, lies and the deceit is too much. I want to tell you that corruption is worse in Nigeria. The insecurity, herdsmen are killing people, you cannot even go to the farms again and they want us to still vote for that government.

“I want to tell you people as a people, as a pastor, God will disappoint them. All their plans for 2019, God will disappoint them because the suffering is too much. The oppression is too much”

Earlier, State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, whose good will message was delivered by Mr Chris Nehikhare, state Publicity Secretary, charged the party faithful to be resolute, saying that the party will win the 2019 elections.