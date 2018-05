Festus Ahon & Perez Brisibe

ASABA – THE rescheduled All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta State is currently ongoing at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba.



Leader of the party in the state, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, Chief Hyceinth Enuah, A.V.M Ajobena, governorship aspirants of the party, Dr. Cario Odjugboh, Rt. Hon Victor Ochie, and delegates have arrived the venue.

Accreditation by the congress committee chairman, Eugene Odoh has commenced as at 1pm.