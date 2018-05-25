Real Madrid vs Liverpool : Enugu Police Command calls for caution ahead of Champions League final

The Enugu State Police Command on Friday warned fans of Liverpool and Real Madrid football clubs to control their emotions notwithstanding the outcome of the UEFA Champions League final in Kiev, Ukraine.

Large numbers of fans of the two clubs will be watching the European Champions League final live on Saturday at 7.45 p.m. in hundreds of viewing centres in Enugu State.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in Enugu that residents should watch the match bearing in mind that “football is meant for peace and promotion of love’’.

“Do not allow your emotions to cause commotion.

“Football is a game primarily meant to promote peace, love and oneness among people.

“Residents should not turn around the noble objectives of the beautiful round leather game to the negative.

“We are urging all to watch the match and make new friends notwithstanding the outcome as surely one of the clubs must win,’’ he said.

According to him, police personnel will be on ground with constant patrols in the metropolis and its environs to nip any form of disturbance in the bud.

“The police patrol teams will ensure that distress calls are attended to,’’Amaraizu, who is also the Sports Officer of the command said. (NAN)