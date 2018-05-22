Real estate sector to retain position as Africa’s 5th largest contibutor to GDP – Report

By Kingsley Adegboye

A foremost Nigerian online real estate firm, PropertyPro.ng (formerly ToLet.com.ng), has released a report of the Nigerian real estate sector for the first quarter of 2018 which focused on the trends of the Nigerian real estate market in the year 2017 and the first quarter of 2018, saying that the real estate sector is experiencing a significant growth to retain its position as the 5th biggest contributor to the GDP of Africa’s largest economy.

The study analysed how impactful the economic recession was in the real estate market. It also looked at trends and going prices for property within the residential and commercial umbrellas of the real estate market.

According to the CEO, Fikayo Ogundipe, “a lot is happening in the real estate sector, especially in Nigeria, and we feel it is something worth talking about. With this report, everyone interested in the real estate sector in Nigeria will be able to understand the current trends of the Nigerian real estate sector.

“The report has been influenced by the rate at which property are searched online by Nigerians and this explains the interest of house hunters in 2017 and the first quarter of the year 2018. We monitored the most searched types of property by Nigerians along with the price range that fell with the interest of online real estate end users”, said Ayeni, the Chief Technical Officer, PropertPro.ng

As noted by the Chief Operating Officer and co-founder, Oladapo Eludire: “Real estate investment always require lots of funding and when dealing in such high-risk investment, gut-feeling isn’t enough in making the best decisions. Such decision needs to be backed up by data. PropertyPro.ng being the most used online real estate platform with the largest listing database across the country, has given us insight into the Nigerian real estate market on a micro and macro level.”

Sulaiman Balogun, Chief Business Officer and co-founder, stated that the statistical side of the report makes it evident that the real estate sector is experiencing a significant growth to retain its position as the 5th biggest contributor Nigeria’s GDP.

This report by PropertyPro.ng has detailed study of the real estate economy in the economic overview column while the property trend explains the current trend of the Nigerian real estate market in terms of residential and commercial property, and the current trend in the prices of property for sale and for rent in various locations across the country. Contained in this report is the Land Use act thoroughly explained. This real estate report by PropertyPro.ng also featured studies of emerging real estate market in Nigeria as a whole, highlighting activity and performance.