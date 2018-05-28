Rapists invade Abia school, injure, separate students according virgins, non-virgins

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA-AT least 15 female students of Methodist Girls Model Secondary School, Ovim in Isuikwuato council of Abia State were reported to have been wounded when suspected rapists invaded their hostel last weekend.

Information from the community said the incident happened about 2 am last Friday.

Meanwhile, the member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon Nkiruka Onyejiocha paid a visit to the school where she met some of the wounded students.

Narrating her ordeal to the law maker, Miss Chidinma Nwadubem, an SS11 student, explained that they were sleeping when suddenly one of the hoodlums broke into the dormitory and attempted to rape them.

According to her, the suspected rapist was wearing a mask and was moving from bed to bed “flashing his torch light” on the students and ordering them to wake.

The traumatized 15 year old student said the suspect told the students that they had killed all the security guards on duty at the school gate, and that the entire dormitory had already been surrounded by his colleagues.

According to her, the suspect ordered them to “simply cooperate” with them, warning that anyone who dared them would just be killed like one of the guards.

She however said that the students did not succumb to the threat despite physical assault by the suspect.

“When he broke into the dormitory, he ordered us to separate ourselves between virgins and non virgins. He now ordered us to undress but when we resisted him, he started heating us with the iron rod in his hand.

“We said we cannot undress for him even if he likes let him kill us. It was at that point that all of us started shouting on top of our voices and crying for help”, Chidinma said.

She said it was at that point that “he started breaking our heads with the rod before escaping through the fence.”

The Principal of the school, Mrs. Oluchi Ibenye, who confirmed the incident, said the hoodlums probably gained access into the school premises through the back fence.

The principal said the matter had been reported to the police for investigations and arrest of the suspect. She also appealed to the government to assist the school to reinforce its perimeter fence and fortify security around the school.

In her remarks, Hon. Onyejiocha who is an Old girl of the school, expressed anger over the ugly incident and called on the Inspector General of Police to ensure the immediate arrest and prosecution of the suspect.

She described the ugly incident as “terrorism against the girl child” which she said must be resisted.

The lawmaker promised to undertake the fortification of the perimeter fence of the school dormitory and renovate the shattered louvers and broken doors.