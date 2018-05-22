Rangers thrash Rangers in Enugu State FA Cup semi-finals

Enugu – Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Tuesday reached the final of the state’s ongoing FA Cup competition by beating their Feeders team 5-1.

Uche Nwofor put the senior side in the lead in the seventh minute of play, before Ifeanyi Okoro made it 2-0 four minutes later.

Chiamaka Madu scored the third goal in the 28th minute, before Okoro completed his brace in the 45th minute.

Odoh Ugochukwu had reduced the tally for the Rangers Feeders in the 44th minute with a well-placed shot which beat goalkeeper Seidu Mutawakilu of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubside.

The second stanza did not produce as many goals, with the only goal of the stanza being scored by Rangers International’s substitute striker Ebuka Okeke in the 77th minute.

Speaking after the match, Rangers International FC’s Technical Adviser Olugbenga Ogunbote said his team deserved the victory.

“There is no small game and to qualify had been our target. So, we thank God we made it to the final.

“Scoring has been our biggest challenge, and this has changed with the number of goals we scored today.

“I pray we translate this performance and goalscoring into the NPFL.

“Now, we have two options towards picking one of the continental tickets. So, if it is not from the league we can have it through the AITEO Cup competition,’’ he said.

On his part, the Rangers Feeders’ coach, Basil Obeta, said his players gave their all as he did not expect them to fly over their parent club.

“We have done marvelously well in this year’s State FA Cup. So, we have nothing to regret as the competition is all about winning and losing and we have been at the receiving end today,’’ Obeta said.(NAN)