Pupils not going to school since sack of 15 teachers, Kaduna community leaders tells commissioner

The Rugogi community in Igabi Local Governments area of Kaduna State have urged the state government to post teachers to their only primary school which had its 15 teachers sacked months ago.

The community made the request when the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba visited the village.

The village Head, Hussaini Zubairu told the commissioner that their children have not been going to school since the mass sack of teachers by the state government which affected the school.

Zubairu explained that only two teachers were posted to the school to replace the 15 sacked ones, adding that the new teachers had since left.

The village head said the school has a population of 2, 706 pupils.

Zubairu commended the state government for the rehabilitation of the school and providing desks and chairs as well as teaching aids.

Responding, the commissioner pledged that the government would immediately post teachers to the school but urged the community to take care of the facilities provided for the school.

She encouraged youths in the community to serves as volunteers to teach in the primary school to augment the shortfall in teachers.

“If the government should have a structure, the community should be able to take care of it, and we need the support of parents to help the government in achieving its goals in the education sector.”

She urged the pupils to be committed to their studies, be morally upright and set goals for themselves in life.

The commissioner said parents should also support the children to realise their dreams, and support immunisation campaigns and allow their wives go for antenatal care.

NAN reports that during the visit, the commissioner donated over 200 school bags and uniforms, as well as set of exercise books and markers. (NAN)