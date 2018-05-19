PTI Trains DPR Technical Staff

As part of the mandate of the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) to develop competent technical manpower for the oil and gas sector, it has trained the first batch of the newly recruited Technical Assistant staff of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

According to a statement, the staff were trained on the holistic operations of the oil and gas sector. “Some of the areas were exploration, drilling and refining of crude oil, measurement of petroleum products and detection of adulteration of products. Other specialized training areas were quality audit and quality assurance, operation and maintenance, Health, Safety, Environment and Security, terminal operations among others”, the statement said.

The first batch of the trainees had completed the two months intensive training, while the second batch of the trainees were being trained at the Institute.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the first batch, the Principal and Chief Executive, PTI, Prof. Sunny E. Iyuke, stated that the institution is competent and fully equipped with human capital and state-of- the-art facilities to develop the needed technical human capital for the oil and gas sector.

Iyuke recalled that the PTI trained the take-off staff of Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC), Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC), Port-Harcourt Refining and Petrochemical Company (PHRC) and the then Eleme Petrochemical and Refining Company (EPCL). He called on other parastatals in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to emulate DPR to develop their personnel at the PTI in order for the Institute to realize its mandate of training competent technical manpower for the oil and gas sector.