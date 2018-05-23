Prudential Zenith begins Bancassurance sales

In line with the Bancassurance partnership between Prudential Zenith Life Insurance and Zenith Bank Plc, the company commenced sales in additional 50 branches from Monday, May 21.

This builds on the initial launch, which had enabled customers of Zenith Bank to purchase life insurance products in eight pilot branches over the past few months.

Prudential Plc, one of the oldest and most capitalised life insurance companies in the world, acquired a majority stake in Zenith Life of Nigeria in July 2017 and formed an exclusive Bancassurance partnership with Zenith Bank in Nigeria and Ghana.

A statement by the company said its entry into Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, with a population of over 180 million, demonstrates its commitment to Africa following the launch of businesses in Ghana and Kenya in 2014, Uganda in 2015 and Zambia in 2016.

According to the statement, Prudential Zenith Life Insurance has placed highly-trained insurance sales executives in selected Zenith Bank branches across Lagos to advise customers on their life insurance needs, while customers will be able to buy life insurance products at even more branches throughout Lagos State and Abuja later in the year.

The firm is set to redefine the Nigerian insurance sector by providing a range of affordable life insurance products that are designed to meet the protection and savings needs of consumers, it added.